Scottie Thompson reveals workout to help you jump better on the court

Over at his vlog, Barangay Ginebra standout Scottie Thompson demoed a workout he uses to strengthen his core, prevent injuries, and improve his boards.

It’s a tough one. He goes through a total of 13 movements, working on both strength and explosiveness. The exercises have both pushing and pulling components, work multiple planes of movement, and for a few, require equipment you won’t find in most home gyms, like a cable machine and a landmine.

At one point in his workout, the Gin Kings guard warned, before attempting some explosive plyometric exercises, “Tandaan na dapat malalim ang foundation natin.” Doing so, he said, might lead to injuries.

Thompson also emphasized the importance of stabilizing your core. “Bilang athlete, kelangan mas malakas at ma-engage mo ang core sa lahat ng ginagawa mo sa workout mo.”

As he did his workout, he explained in voiceover that Ginebra’s strength and conditioning coaches tailor the players’ workouts depending on where they are in the season.

“Ang mga exercise namin sa gym, based sa kung anong part na sa season, at kung mahirap o madali ang team practices namin,” said Thompson. “Ang goal namin ay maibuhos ko sa court ang lakas ko, mahaba man o maiksi ang playing time.”

Read on for a complete breakdown of Scottie Thompson’s lockdown workout. Click the embedded video to see how Scottie does it (and watch the antics of his brother-slash-spotter). Then scroll on further to read up on Scottie’s notes about each exercise.

Warm-up

Jump Ropes

Pullup, 10 reps, 2 sets

Barbell deadlift, 10 reps

1-leg elevated opposite side 1-arm cable machine row, 10 reps per side

Landing to jump, 10 reps

Do 2 rounds. Rest before moving on to next set of exercises.

Side lunges to push with weight, 10 reps per side.

Elevated pushup to renegade row, 10 reps.

Half kneeling landmine twist, 10 reps per side.

Do 2 rounds. Rest before moving on to next set of exercises.

Bulgarian split squat with dumbbells, 10 reps per side

Lateral landing with weights, 10 reps

Jump to leg scissors, 5 reps per leg

Do 2 rounds. Rest before moving on to finisher.

Finisher

Drop set barbell back squat. 6 reps, reduce weight, 8 reps, reduce weight, 9 reps, remove weight, then jump with bar to failure.

Drop set leg press. 10 reps, reduce weight, 15 reps, reduce weight, 18 reps, remove weights, press to failure.

What Scottie says:

About the deadlift: “Tinatarget nito ang muscles ng pwet na importante pag tumalon at pinapalakas din ng lower back nito.”

About the 1-leg elevated opposite side 1-arm cable machine row: “Nag-e-emphasize ng 1-leg balance at sa core. Importante talaga na malakas ang core mo pag tumatalon ka.”

About the landing to jump: Thompson starts standing on a box, steps off with one leg, lands on both, then transitions into an explosive jump. “Yung iba, di ito masyadong pinapansin, but for me, ito yung pinaka-importante to na workout, kasi nakakaiwas ‘to ng injury, especially pag na-out of balance ka pag kumukuha ka ng rebound o tumatalon ka.”

About the side lunges to push: “Pinapalakas nito ang glutes muscles at lower back. Napapalakas din ang groin at core balance nito. Okay na workout ‘tong pang-box out, para di ka madaling matulak ng mga kalaban mo.”

About the elevated pushup to renegade row: This was where Scottie seemed to have the most trouble. “Mapapansin niyo mga ka-barangay,” he admitted, “hirap na hirap ako kasi na-a-out of balance ako. Pero talagang sinusubukan kong ma-kontrol ang balance ko.”

About the half kneeling landmine twist: “Dapat stable o di masyadong gumagalaw ang paa pag ginagawa mo ‘to para mas effective siya sa core.”

About the Bulgarian split squat: “Magandang exercise to para lakasin ang calves, quads, at lalo na ang hamstring. China-challenge ang balance habang ginagawa ‘to.”

About the lateral landing with weights: “Sa ito sa mga landing drills na ginagawa namin para sa bawat pag-rebound ko o pagbagsak galing sa talon ay maiwasan ko ang mga injuries. Pwede rin gamitin ang ganitong drills para sa explosiveness.”

About the jump to leg scissors: Thompson starts in lunge position, before jumping up, quickly scissoring his legs in mid-air, before landing back in lunge position. “ Hindi dapat palaging may plyometric exercises tayo para pampataas tumalon kada punta natin sa gym, kasi delikado.”

About his finishers: “Ito na ang nagiging pre-game ko bawat laro. Kung di ko to magawa day before the game, parang may kulang sa akin at di ako kumportable maglaro.”

