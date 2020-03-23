WATCH: San Miguel Beermen sing 'We Are The World' for COVID-19 frontliners

THE San Miguel Beermen sang ‘We Are The World’ as a way to thank the health workers and frontliners battling the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

San Miguel veteran Arwind Santos led in the singing, the video of which was posted on his Instagram account. Six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo and even head coach Leo Austria also took part in their version of the song written by Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie.

“Ang munting video po na ito ay para po sa lahat ng ating bayani na talaga pong nagmamahal at nagmamalasakit sa ating bansa at ating kapwa Pilipino,” wrote Santos on his Instagram account.

