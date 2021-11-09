What is the Nike Dunk Low Dwight Ramos is wearing in this JP get-together with Thirdy?

YESTERDAY, Thirdy Ravena uploaded a picture of a recent Japan hangout with Dwight Ramos.

While the two are on opposing teams in the B.League — Ravena plays for San-En NeoPhoenix, while Dwight wears the Toyama Grouses kit — the friendship between the two goes way back, with the two sharing Blue Eagle practice time together in the Moro Lorenzo gym.

The two were able to officially play together in Jakarta a month before the global lockdowns, during Ramos’ national team debut for the Fiba 2021 Asia Cup qualifiers, and then again during this year's King's Cup in Jordan.

Ravena only put the Japanese flag emoji as a caption, but the pair’s style spoke volumes, taking advantage of the chilly weather to break out a strong coat game.

On Dwight Ramos’ feet? The Nike SB Dunk Low ‘Roswell Rayguns’.

Nike SB Dunk Low 'Roswell Rayguns'

It’s a pair we’ve seen before on Dwight — he also wore it on an IG post from June, where he posed with volleyball player and girlfriend Kim Kianna Dy.

The Roswell Rayguns is a classic colorway in the Dunk line, with funky tie-dye panels on the side offset by the solid black on the rest of the upper. It was also the first shoe to feature the Nike SB Dunk logo on the tongue. An alien insignia — the mascot of the fictional basketball team the shoe was created for — adorns the lateral heel.

In the Philippines, its official retail price is P4,995.

Thirdy and the rest of San-En are set to face the Shinshu Brave Warriors today, November 9. Meanwhile, Dwight swings back into action tomorrow as the Toyama Grouses face off against Kyoto Hannaryz.

