Dwight Ramos excited to team up with Thirdy Ravena in Gilas

JAKARTA was the only place Dwight Ramos and Thirdy Ravena were able to suit up in one team.

That was in the first window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in February 2020, where Gilas Pilipinas dominated Indonesia by 30 points, 100-70.

Ravena delivered 23 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in 23 minutes of play, while Ramos was solid off the bench in his national team debut with five points, five boards, two dimes, and two steals in 16 minutes.

The two are set for a reunion, once again in Jakarta, as the two are heavy favorites to banner the Gilas crew in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup in August.

"I'm super excited to play with Thirdy. I've only got to play with him that one time," he told Spin Zoom In.

The Gilas win over Indonesia was the first official game the two were on the floor at the same time - with their past interactions only occurring in Ateneo practices at Moro Lorenzo Gym.

Times have definitely changed.

PHOTO: fiba.basketball

Ravena has since taken his act to Japan, with the three-time UAAP Finals MVP playing for San-En NeoPhoenix this past B.League season.

Ramos, meanwhile, has solidified his case as one of the cornerstones of for the national team after his stellar performance in the qualifiers.

"I'm really excited to play with him with his experience overseas and playing in Japan," shared Ramos. "Just playing with him and his more experienced self, I think it'll be really exciting to play with him."

