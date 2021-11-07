Fazekas too much as Kawasaki rallies past Toyama, Dwight Ramos

NICK Fazekas had 36 points as Kawasaki Brave Thunders beat Dwight Ramos and the Toyama Grouses, 87-74, on Sunday in the Japan B.League at the Todoroki Arena.

The Brave Thunders turned to Fazekas, who shot 12 of 22 from the field on their way to their eighth win in 11 outings.

Fazekas’ performance was a huge follow-up from his 27-point effort during a close 91-87 win over Toyama on Saturday.

Toyama fell to 1-10 after it failed to sustain its lead in the first half, 45-34, and even after a 14-point lead, 33-19, in the second.

Toyama’s lead dropped to only two, 60-58, before Fazekas, a former import of Petron in the PBA, took over with 14 points in the fourth quarter for Kawasaki.

Ramos had eight points and seven rebounds in a starting role for the Grouses. He shot 3 of 5 from the field.

Pablo Aguilar had 15 points and seven rebounds for Kawasaki.

Julian Mavunga finished with 28 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists while former TNT import Joshua Smith had 15 points and nine rebounds for Toyama.

