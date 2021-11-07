San-En NeoPhoenix lose again as Thirdy-led comeback falls short

SAN-EN NeoPhoenix fell to their third straight defeat - a 91-80 loss at the hands of Sun Rockers Shibuya on Sunday in the Japan B.League at the Aoyuma Gakuin Memorial Hall.

Thirdy Ravena was one of the few bright spots for the NeoPhoenix on this afternoon, pouring in 11 of his 13 points in the fourth in a desperate bid to salvage the match.

But his teammates were unable to provide the needed support as Sam-En fell to 3-8.

After a lay-up by Ravena to slice the gap to two, Shibuya went on a 9-0 run on Josh Harrellson and Kaito Morizan's back-to-back threes and James Michael McAdoo's three-point play off a dunk for a 77-66 lead.

Harrellson finished with 20 points and Morizane added 18, all on threes, for Shibuya.

Robert Carter contributed 20 points and Justin Knox had 18 points, but he was held scoreless in the final quarter.

As a team, the Neophoenix only scored 16 in the fourth quarter as they reeled back from a 64-64 tie.

