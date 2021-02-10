Style MVP: Thirdy Ravena is a sensei of Japanese street style

AT THE moment, Thirdy Ravena is sitting out of games in the Japanese B.League as he nurses a hand injury, a metacarpal oblique fracture in his right index finger. Before the injury (and with the exception of his truly scary brush with COVID-19), Ravena was actually doing pretty well for San-en NeoPhoenix. Now, they’ve lost three games straight without him.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

But despite these on-court setbacks, we’d give an arm and a leg (certainly more than a finger) to live like Ravena-senpai does now, in Japan, stepping out every day into the cool winter of Tokyo and wearing ridiculously fresh threads to go buy ramen or something. Here’s what that looks like:

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

After months of quarantine life here in the Philippines, Ravena is showing the way as an expat pro baller living his best life.

Here in Metro Manila, the weather is slowly turning warm again, so no one has the luxury of heading out in a black Burberry trench coat worth at least P95,000. Hell, even rugby shirts like Ravena’s are a little too much for our temps, unless you go all the way up to Baguio, which you definitely should not.

We’d love to tell you that, like the King Eagle emeritus himself, you can try unconventional outfits like this — a black trench coat over a sporty popover with work pants, Jordans, and a bright pink buzzcut. After all, it’s creative! It’s personal! It’s Rodman-esque. It’s proper Tokyo street style!

HOT STORIES ON SPIN.PH HOT STORIES ON SPIN.PH

But alas, the truth is that more likely, you can’t — in part because our country is still reeling from the effects of the pandemic, and in part because, well, you’re not an expat baller.

Continue reading below ↓

What you can do, however, is appreciate what Ravena’s doing, and await his inevitably triumphant return to the court. The allure of his chill life in Japan can make it easy to forget that Thirdy Ravena is, after all, out there to represent Filipino basketball in a prestigious international league. So who can really blame him for getting a very stylish fit off in his free time?