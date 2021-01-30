Thirdy Ravena-less NeoPhoenix fall early to Ryukyu to suffer back-to-back losses

RYUKYU Golden Kings manhandled San-En NeoPhoenix with a 92-78 beatdown Saturday in the 2020-21 B.League at Toyohashi City General Gymnasium.

The home team failed to keep up with one of the Japanese league's top teams, losing grip of the game in the second period where Ryukyu poured 26 points to grab a 50-38 halftime lead.

Jack Cooley made a living for the Golden Kings, going for 27 points on an 85-percent shooting clip from the field, to go with 12 rebounds as they rose to a 22-9 win-loss record.

San-En just had no answer for Ryukyu, with only Kazuya Tsuya being the shining light for the hosts with 20 points on 3-of-6 clip from deep, while also grabbing six boards in the defeat.

Kyle Hunt was checked in this game with 13 points, four steals, three boards, and three blocks, while Stevan Jelovac had a worse performance, only nabbing seven points, three rebounds, and two assists in the loss that dropped the team to 7-24.

This forgettable showing further highlights the NeoPhoenix's lack of depth, with Thirdy Ravena still out due to a fractured right index finger.

San-En will get another crack at Ryukyu on Sunday, hopeful that it can settle for a split in this homestand.

Dwayne Evans chimed in 24 points, nine rebounds, and four assists for the Golden Kings, as Keita Imamura had 12 points, seven assists, and three boards in the win.