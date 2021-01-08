Thirdy Ravena to sit out three months due to fractured finger

SAN-EN NeoPhoenix expects Thirdy Ravena to sit out at least three months as he recovers from a fractured right finger.

The Japanese club announced on Friday the expected recovery time for the Filipino import after he underwent a successful surgery on Thursday.

Ravena incurred a metacarpal oblique fracture on his right index finger in San-En's game against Sun Rockers Shibuya last Saturday and sat out the second of the two-game series on Sunday.

The injury also cost him his spot in the the 2021 B.League All-Star in Mito, where he was also set to participate in the All-Star Game and the Dunk Contest.

His absence is taking its toll on the NeoPhoenix, who are sitting at ninth place in the Western Conference with their 5-22 card.

The earliest Ravena can return will be in April for San-En's two-game homestand against league leader Kawasaki Brave Thunders on April 3 and 4. That leaves him with just 11 games to play in his first season in the B.League.

Before the injury, Ravena was averaging 9.1 points on 36-percent shooting, alongside 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 20.6 minutes of play through 11 games for the NeoPhoenix.