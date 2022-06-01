As new conference approaches, Scottie continues tease of new ST1 colorway

ALL THROUGHOUT the Governor’s Cup playoffs, Ginebra star Scottie Thompson tantalized fans by rocking player editions of his signature shoe, the World Balance ST1.
While the sold-out sneaker has only ever been sold in red and white, the league MVP wore a variety of colorways during the postseason, including a black-gold one, an all-red version, and all-white number.
Thompson, it seems, favors one of them in particular, wearing a black colorway with gold accents during the finals series against Meralco.
He also recently shared that same colorway in a story on Instagram.
World Balance also said in a release that it will release “a new colorway of his signature shoes and exclusive Scottie Thompson apparel and accessories” very soon.
We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.