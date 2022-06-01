Sneaker Spotting

As new conference approaches, Scottie continues tease of new ST1 colorway

by Lio Mangubat
A day ago
undefined
PHOTO: (Inset) Courtesy of World Balance, (Main Photo) Jerome Ascano

ALL THROUGHOUT the Governor’s Cup playoffs, Ginebra star Scottie Thompson tantalized fans by rocking player editions of his signature shoe, the World Balance ST1.

While the sold-out sneaker has only ever been sold in red and white, the league MVP wore a variety of colorways during the postseason, including a black-gold one, an all-red version, and all-white number.

Thompson, it seems, favors one of them in particular, wearing a black colorway with gold accents during the finals series against Meralco.

MORE FROM SPIN
MORE FROM SPIN

    Scottie Thompson wears ST1 in black with gold accents for Governor's Cup finals series.

    Continue reading below ↓

    He also recently shared that same colorway in a story on Instagram.

    World Balance also said in a release that it will release “a new colorway of his signature shoes and exclusive Scottie Thompson apparel and accessories” very soon.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: (Inset) Courtesy of World Balance, (Main Photo) Jerome Ascano

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again