Ginebra sends Gray tender offer, secures rights to prized rookie

BARANGAY Ginebra already sent Jeremiah Gray a tender offer to secure the rights on the Fil-Am rookie for PBA Season 47.

Team governor Alfrancis Chua confirmed the offer was made shortly after the draft as teams are required to give draftees a contract proposal within five days after the proceedings.

Chua, though, didn’t give out details about the offer, which was sent to Gray in California.

“OK naman siya. I’ve already talked to him three or four times,” said the Ginebra official during the press conference for the league’s Season 47 on Monday at the Conrad Hotel.

“Kailanga ganun e, you have to offer a contract, para ma-secure mo siya (rights).”

Gray, picked no. 2 overall in the recent draft, was acquired by Barangay Ginebra in a trade with Terrafirma for no. 8 pick Javi Gomez De Liano and sophomore guard Brian Enriquez.

Chua said he already knows Gray personally, having suited up for San Miguel Alab Pilipinas in the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) previously.

The contract was actually not even talked about in length, according to him.

“Sabi ko kanya if you’re ready to come home, let us know. Sabi niya, yes. Ni hindi nga namin pinag-usapan yung kontrata, e,” said Chua.

“Mas excited pa nga siya sa amin, e.”

The SMC sports director said part of Gray’s excitement is his reunion with Barangay Ginebra resident import Justine Brownlee as the two were teammates before with Alab.

“I guess the kid is excited especially siguro pag may import na, mas excited siya kasi naging teammate niya si Brownlee before in the ABL,” added Chua.

Gray is still recovering from ACL surgery after incurring the injury while playing for TNT Tropang Giga in the PBA 3x3.

At the most, he’s expected to be available yet by January.

