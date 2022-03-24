Which of these ST1 PEs will become next colorway of Scottie’s signature shoes?

SCOTTIE Thompson has been on a tear lately.

During the Gin Kings' gritty duel against twice-to-beat TNT, he averaged 20 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 8.5 assists a game. And in yesterday’s match against the NLEX Road Warriors, he notched 15 points, 11 boards, and three dimes.

And he did it all, of course, while wearing his signature shoe from World Balance, the ST1, which was released last November.

But throughout the Governors’ Cup campaign, Thompson has unveiled several different player-exclusive editions of the ST1 — like this trio of uni-color affairs.

World Balance ST1 PE 'Black with Yellow Accents'





World Balance ST1 PE 'All-White'





World Balance ST1 PE, 'All-Red'





So far, World Balance has only released the ST1 in its original red-and-white colorway… and it’s keeping mum on the possibility that one of these PEs will become a brand-new colorway that fans can pick up in stores.

The Gin Kings return to face NLEX tomorrow, March 25, at 3:00 p.m at the Mall of Asia Arena.

