Pia Wurtzbach working out is the community quarantine fitness inspiration you need

PIA Wurtzbach knows what's what.

In the midst of enhanced community quarantine, she's taking the time to keep herself in shape. "I try to squeeze in a workout everyday (if time permits) and I love a good sweat!" she said in an Instagram post. Working out can help you think clearer, gets you in a better mood, and helps build your immune system."

Wise words from Ms. Wurtzbach.

She didn't post details about the workout she was doing, but we've got you covered at SPIN Life. Here are 6 home workout ideas for you.

If that's still not enough for you, another of our sporty athletes also posted their home workout, with complete details.

Volleyball sensation Kalei Mau has posted an entire routine on IG. She uses an elastic band, so make sure you're prepared. Watch the video to see how to do the move.

Band Glute Activation, 12 reps x 3

Band Hip/Glute Activation Mobility, 12 reps x 3

Band Squat Jumps, 12 reps x 3

Band Ladder Agility Drills, 12 reps x 3

Resistance Band Bicep/Tricep Curls + Shoulder Flys, 12 reps x 3

Jump rope, 12 reps x 3

Oh, and hey, look at that jump rope video! It's Chris Ross (swipe Kalei's post to check it out).

Actress Ina Feleo has also posted her routine on Instagram. It's an AMRAP workout, which means you have to do as many as rounds as possible for the set amount of time; in this case, 15 minutes.

5 Burpees

10 Push-ups (she did the on-knee variant)

15 Squats

She also tagged castmates Zoren Legaspi and Yasser Marta, who are her co-stars in Bilangin ang Bituin sa Langit on GMA 7.

The hashtag for her workout was #HMDLockdownChallenge, apparently created by Dandy Chua, a CrossFit and kettlebell instructor who also set up a fitness YouTube channel.

Someone else who did the #HMDLockdownChallenge? Winwyn Marquez. She even made a Tiktok vid of her warm-up.

Other fitspo work(out)-at-homers are ex-Ateneo volleybelles Bea De Leon and Gretchen Ho. The pair even worked out together before community quarantine was imposed.