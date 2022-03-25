Nike, Bryant estate hammer out new deal to release more Kobes

LOOKS LIKE Nike’s Kobe kicks won’t be disappearing from store shelves anytime soon.

The estate of the late Kobe Bryant has reached a new long-term agreement with Nike, a year after the superstar’s endorsement extension deal with the shoe giant expired. At the time, Vanessa Bryant chose not to renew the contract — but to the relief of Nike fans, the estate has now changed course.

In an Instagram post, Kobe’s widow wrote, "We're excited to announce our partnership with Nike is going to continue! I am so proud that my husband's shoes are still the most worn by players on NBA courts and that the demand for his shoes remain so desired by his fans around the world."

In addition, Nike will also help set up a new basketball facility that will “share the Mamba mentality with youth athletes for generations to come,” added Vanessa.

According to an ESPN report, this facility became a crucial element in the re-negotiation of the contract with Nike.

Continue reading below ↓

Nike to also launch Gigi shoes, along with new Kobe sneakers

John Donahoe, president of Nike, said in a statement: “Kobe Bryant means so much to so many of us, not just NBA fans but globally beyond the game.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"His impact in growing the sport, particularly encouraging women and young people to pick it up, endures as one of his deepest, lasting legacies. Together with Vanessa, we hope to honor Kobe and Gigi by championing a new generation for many years to come."

Alongside the prospect of more Kobes, Nike will also be launching its own Gigi line of shoes, to honor Gianna Bryant, who perished along with her father in that fateful helicopter crash of January 2020.

One hundred percent of the proceeds of the Gigi shoes will be donated to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

The first Nike Gigi shoe to be released will be the Kobe 6 Protro 'Mambacita Sweet 16', scheduled to drop globally in May. This was the black-and-white shoe that hit the rumor mill last May, but was never officially released.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.