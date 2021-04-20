Reports: Kobe Bryant estate won't renew contract with Nike, which expired April 13

ONE OF Nike’s most popular signature shoes may see its last drop with the Kobe 6 Protro 'POP'.

Multiple outlets have reported that Nike and the estate of the late Kobe Bryant will not be continuing their partnership after the contract expired this year.

ESPN’s Nick de Paula tweeted that “Vanessa Bryant did not renew [the] contract.”

This contract extension was signed in 2016 in the wake of Bryant’s retirement. Five years later, it appears that “Vanessa Bryant and the Kobe Bryant estate elected not to renew the partnership,” wrote De Paula in his full article.

The basketball superstar's widow told ESPN: "It seems fitting that more NBA players wear my husband's product than any other signature shoe."

The Athletic's Shams Charania said that the Bryants are now “free to negotiate a new deal with other brands.”

Sources told De Paula that the Bryant estate had become "frustrated" with the shoe brand, especially around issues of availability and "Kobe footwear in Kids sizes."

In a statement, Nike said: “"Kobe Bryant was an important part of Nike’s deep connection to consumers. He pushed us and made everyone around him better. Though our contractual relationship has ended, he remains a deeply loved member of the Nike family.”

The Swoosh was scheduled to release the white-and-yellow Kobe VI Protro 'POP' in Asia last April 14.

