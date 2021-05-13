Nike to honor Gigi (and Kobe) with rumored Kobe VI Protro ‘Mamba Forever’?

EVER SINCE Vanessa Bryant said that there would be two final Nike Kobe kicks coming, the wraps have come off the dazzling purple and gold Undefeated x Nike Kobe V “Hall of Fame”, plus a rumored Kobe VI, the “Mamba Forever.”





Photos of the shoe come from the Instagram account of self-proclaimed sneaker sleuth @Brandon1an, which have been reposted by several sneaker outlets.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

If this is to be one of the final Nike Kobe releases, Nike couldn’t have chosen a better release. The black and white shoe is rich in symbolism, paying tribute to the late Lakers superstar and his daughter Gigi, who both perished in that fateful helicopter crash in January 2020.

Continue reading below ↓

Kobe and Gigi are stenciled on each heel, under the snakey ‘M’ logo of the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. Gigi’s #2 is decked out on the laterals in gold, over a slick black-and-white colorway and the shoe’s trademark snakeskin upper. The shoe lining also comes in a snake-scale pattern.

Continue reading below ↓

No confirmation, release date, and pricing information have been officially announced by Nike.

(UPDATE, 13 May, 2:20 p.m.) Article has been updated to clarify source of the photos.

Spin.ph is now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.