Jordan Clarkson’s new tat honors Kobe Bryant

UTAH Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson belongs to that small club of current NBA players who’ve actually played alongside Kobe Bryant. Clarkson wore the Lakers kit from 2014 to 2018, and was there to witness Kobe retire from the NBA with his famous “Mamba out!” line in 2016.

On the second anniversary of Kobe Bryant’s death, Clarkson revealed some new ink on his left thigh: an image based on a photo of Kobe and Jordan embracing on the court, overlaid by a black mamba snake.

On Facebook, where Clarkson posted the picture, the Utah star simply wrote: “Mamba.”

Instagram page Inked NBA credits the tattoo to Steve Wiebe.

On the background of Clarkson’s photo, we can also see a PS5 controller and what appears to be an ROG gaming laptop.

The Kobe tat joins Clarkson's extensive collection of ink, which he's been adding to himself since 2017 when he decided to veer away from his usual clean-cut look.

Kobe and Gianna Bryant statue also unveiled at site of helicopter crash





In Calabasas County, California — the site of Bryant’s and his daughter Gianna’s fateful helicopter crash — a bronze sculpture of the father-and-daughter pair was unveiled today. The names of those who died are also etched at the base of the memorial, which was sculpted by Dan Medina.

Fans left flowers and other memorabilia at the base of the statue.

