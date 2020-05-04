For Star Wars Day, Alab Pilipinas strength coach makes Star Wars-inspired workout

TODAY, May 4, is unofficially known as Star Wars Day. Why? Well, “May the Fourth be with you.”

It’s a Star Wars thing.

Well, it turns out Chappy Callanta, strength and conditioning coach of Alab Pilipinas and SPIN Life fitness columnist, is very into Star Wars things.

He even made a Star Wars-inspired kettlebell workout for May the 4th.

Callanta creatively renamed the exercises with Star Wars-inspired names, and turned his youngest daughter into a little Yoda he carried around on his back, Empire Strikes Back-style.

Here’s the breakdown, if you want to do it at home.

Stormtrooper Marches (single kettlebell front rack march in place), 10 reps per side

Skywalker Swings (single arm kettlebell swing), 10 reps per side

Palpatine Pushups (explosive pushup to palms out), 10 reps

Solo Shrugs (double kettlebell shrug), 10 reps

Death Star Jumps (jumping jack), 10 reps

Yoda Carry Squats (weighted squat), 10 reps

Do 2-3 sets or as a circuit

In an interview with SPIN Life, Callanta said that renaming the exercises was the hardest part of the workout. “But I tried to be true to the films,” he said.

The pushups, for example, are a nod to Emperor Palpatine throwing bolts of lightning to heroes Rey and (spoiler) Kylo Ren in Episode IX, while the Solo Shrug is a homage to Han Solo’s signature pose.

“My wife and I have been Star Wars fans for life,” Callanta admitted. “We named our son Luke. I would like to think [it’s] from the Bible, but it’s really from the famous Skywalker.”