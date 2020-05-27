Home workouts? Let Carmela Tunay convince you to start

HOME workouts aren't just a way to gain abs. They're a rehabilitation for both the body and the mind.

To get people to start sweating more at home, Team Motolite star Carmela Tunay has given her full support on Remedios Trinidad Romualdez Medical Foundation’s advocacy regarding working out at home in time of this pandemic.

According to the University of Santo Tomas graduate, exercising isn’t always about cutting weight. "It's more of giving our bodies strength and attention in return for everything that our bodies have done and continue to do for us everyday,” she said.

Tunay banners the medical foundation’s campaign in promoting its #ExerciseIsMedicineWorkoutcampaign, which is an initiative of the Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine department of the RTRMF to spark a movement about staying fit and active during COVID-19.

Utilizing her huge influence and following as a volleyball athlete, Tunay agreed to promote the campaign, as it closely hews to her own ideas about the importance of working out.

“Since most of us are just staying home, I encourage you to make the most out of your time, do home workouts, and stay active,” she said.

Participants can win up to P5,000 in cash. Here are the mechanics, if you're interested:

