WATCH: Calvin Abueva’s bodyweight session is your new lockdown workout

THE BEAST is in the house.
Or rather, outside the house, as he took to Instagram to record his workout for today: a six-move circuit that doesn’t need any equipment, except (if you’re Calvin Abueva) a pair of snazzy Nikes, shin-high socks, and wireless earbuds.
Here’s the breakdown of his workout, which we confirmed with the Phoenix Fuel Masters' strength and conditioning coach Aldo Panlilio:
Side lunge to step up, 12 reps/side
Plyo step ups, 8 reps
Pulse Squats, 20 reps
Standing vertical jumps, 10 reps
Wall sit, 1 min
Do 3 sets
Push-up (hold at the bottom 5 seconds), 10 reps
Bench/chair dips, 15 reps
Panlilio, who is also the owner of gym Grind House MNL, told SPIN Life: “We do this three times a week. It’s the team workout.”
Even before the lockdown, Abueva has not seen any action in the PBA for almost a year, as he has been under indefinite suspension. Despite this, Panlilio has not been ignoring the Phoenix forward’s fitness. “Even before he was allowed to join practice, we had to make sure he stayed ready by hitting the gym and working on his cardio,” he said.
Panlilio continued: “I wanted to make sure the work he did with me offcourt equaled or surpassed the work he would do in practice on the basketball court.”
This workout, even with the ECQ in place, will definitely help.
