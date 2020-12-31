Lockdown Fit: Build a better core in 2021 with Aljon Mariano’s dumbbell ab workout

IF you’re looking for a brand-new New Year’s resolution to ring in 2021, a stronger core wouldn’t be a bad choice.

A stronger core doesn’t mean abs. It means an overall stronger body from head to toe — useful for whatever sport or activity you’re doing, whether it’s sitting down in your home office or driving hard to the basket.

Newly minted champ Aljon Mariano knows what’s what as he rings in New Year’s Eve with a dumbbell core workout, with just seven moves and a light weight.

“Don’t go too heavy. Focus on form and contraction,” the Gin Kings forward advised in an Instagram post demonstrating the workout.

Here’s the workout:

Russian twists, 10-15 reps

V ups, 10-15 reps

Full body crunches, 10-15 reps

Floor crunches, 10-15 reps

Unilateral crunches, 10-15 reps

Deadbugs, 10-15 reps

Leg Lifts, 10-15 reps

Do 2 to 4 rounds.

“Ito pala sikreto mo, paps,” Rodney Brondial jokingly said in the comments section.

