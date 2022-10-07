Rain or Shine’s Anton Asistio teases KT8 ahead of PH release

AHEAD OF their official Philippine release, looks like Rain or Shine’s young gun Anton Asistio has gotten his hands (or, rather, his feet) on some KT8s.

The latest signature shoe from Klay Thompson was announced by ANTA in mid-August. In early September, Klay Thompson himself posted a photo on his Instagram account showing off an on-feet look at the KT8.

Anton Asistio gave us a closer look at the pair, decked in a very clean, all-white colorway. “Aside from his shooting, I admire Klay Thompson’s resiliency and character — coming back from an ACL injury and winning his 4th championship with the Warriors,” said Asistio.

LOOK: Anton Asistio wears KT8

He added: “Looking forward to seeing him have an All-Star season this year!”

Warriors coach Steve Kerr has yet to give the green light for one-half of Golden State’s famous Splash Brothers. However, he does expect that Thompson will be ready when the Warriors face the Lakers to open up the new NBA season on October 19.

“[T]hat's what we're looking at, trying to have him ready for opening night, but nothing has been determined yet,” Kerr told Sports Illustrated.

The KT7 dropped in the Philippines last December 21, and retailed for P7,995.

