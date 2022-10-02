Rain or Shine makes it back-to-back wins as Terrafirma loses 19th in a row

RAIN or Shine booked a second straight win by dominating Terrafirma, 106-94, in the PBA Commissioner's Cup on Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Rookie Gian Mamuyac exploded in the second half with 17 points to sustain the Elasto Painters' fiery start and give them a 2-1 record under coach Yeng Guiao.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Mamuyac, who didn't see action the previous game against Barangay Ginebra due to flu, also added five rebounds, two assists, and was a perfect 9-of-9 from the foul line.

The loss kept Terrafirma winless in three games and extended its losing streak to 19 straight - now the second longest in PBA history behind the 29 of Blackwater.

"Delikado rin yung Terrafirma. They played three good quarters. Sa fourth quarter na lang bumigay," said Guiao in the post-game presser.

"I think malapit nang ma-break yung streak nila. Mabuti na lang hindi sa amin."

Mamuyac led that fourth-quarter breakaway by the Elasto Painters, scoring 11 during that crucial stretch when the team opened its biggest lead at 103-85.

Import Steve Taylor led all Rain or Shine scorers with 20 points and 24 rebounds, but struggled from the field on 8-of-20 shooting.

Beau Belga and Andrei Caracut each had 12, while Nick Demusis added seven and eight rebounds for the Elasto Painters, who will face defending champion San Miguel in their next game next week.

"Ayoko na sanang isipin, pero binanggit ninyo na rin," said Guiao when asked about meeting the mighty Beermen. "Pero may one week pa kami para sa Sunday game namin. We'll probably take the day off tomorrow (Monday), and then we'll have five days to prepare for San Miguel."

Terrafirma import Lester Prosper was held to just 20 points and 16 rebounds this time after averaging 42 points and 23 rebounds in the team's first two outings.

Juami Tiongson led all local scorers with 17 points, while veteran Alex Cabagnot had a fine all-around game of 14 points, six rebounds, and nine assists for the Dyip, who continued to play minus head coach Johnedel Cardel (health and safety protocols).

The scores:

Rain or Shine (106) - Taylor Jr. 20, Mamuyac 17, Belga 12, Caracut 12, Santillan 8, Demusis 7, Torres 7, Nambatac 7, Nieto 5, Ponferrada 3, Ildefonso 3, Norwood 3, Asistio 2, Guinto 0.

Terrafirma (94) - Prosper 20, Tiongson 17, Cabagnot 14, Munzon 11, Gomez de Liano 7, Calvo 6, Mina 5, Balagasay 5, Camson 4, Cahilig 3, Gabayni 2, Javelona 0.

Quarterscores: 28-20; 54-49; 75-66; 106-94.

