ANTA signs Blue Eagle vet Raffy Verano

ON HIS comeback game after a year off from the league, Raffy Verano exploded with 18 points — just behind Danny Ildefonso — as Ateneo took down their neighbors across the street in the opening game of the Blue Eagles last Sunday, March 27.

And Verano did it all on a retro sneaker straight from his new sponsor: the ANTA GH 2 Low ‘Racing’, with the distinctive checkered flag on its midsole.

Released last year, this GH2 colorway pays tribute to Gordon Hayward’s roots in Indiana, home of the Indy 500. The blue splashes across the upper are also a great fit for Verano’s Blue Eagles.

Raffy Verano is now an ANTA athlete

The sneaker brand announced that it has signed up Verano, among the veterans of the Blue Eagle squad that’s being led by Coach Tab Baldwin.

“DON’T call it a comeback,” said ANTA of their new athlete. “We’ve been here for years. We’re excited to be part of your journey in #UAAPSeason84 and beyond.”

Last week, ANTA also revealed that it was sponsoring the entire Adamson team, with all the Falcons on the court rocking Klay Thompson’s KT7.

Meanwhile, Jordan Brand announced that it would be the uniform sponsor of Verano's Blue Eagles, as well as the Ateneo women’s and high school teams.

