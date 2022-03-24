Jordan Brand will kit out Ateneo — its only university sponsorship outside US

WHEN THE Blue Eagles take to the court in the UAAP return, they’ll have a high-flying logo on their kit.

Jordan Brand announced that it will become the official athletic apparel sponsor for the Ateneo University men’s, women’s, and high school basketball teams. It will be the first sponsored university program in Southeast Asia, and the brand’s only one outside the United States.

“It’s exciting to announce Jordan Brand’s only university partnership outside of North America, because there are few places in the world where basketball culture shows up like it does in Manila,” said Jordan Brand president Craig Williams in a statement.

“It is so crucial to invest in young people, and in partnership with Ateneo de Manila University, we can inspire young people through our shared love of the game.”

Kiefer Ravena, Ateneo alumnus, is also a Jordan Brand athlete

Kiefer Ravena, an alumnus of the university and a Jordan Brand athlete, said, “The growth of the Jordan family from one athlete to a team shows the brand’s commitment to building a community in the Philippines and a long-term commitment to investing in youth.”

The women's team, added Jordan Brand, will receive a female-specific kit.

Back in UAAP Season 82, the Blue Eagles completed a perfect season and a three-peat on a roster that included Thirdy Ravena and the Nieto twins. Ateneo hopes to stretch that championship run to four as the UAAP makes its much-awaited return.

