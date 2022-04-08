Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Fri, Apr 8
    WATCH: These are our predictions for MPL-PH MVP

    by Carlos Pineda
    2 hours ago
    This year, the MPL-PH changed their rules for awarding the regular season MVP.

    Only shoutcasters can place their vote on who should bag the MVP award, and only players from the top two teams are only considered.

    So far there are three teams who could potentially reach the 1st and 2nd place of the regular season: TNC, RSG PH, and ECHO PH.

    Now the question remains, who is the best player from these teams? Who deserves the MVP award? Let's discuss.

      WATCH: Who should be the MPL-PH S9 regular season MVP?

