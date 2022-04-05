Coach Panda hits back against allegations of RSG-Blacklist game fixing

WHEN THE top seeded RSG Philippines lost against Blacklist International, the community started criticizing the Raiders, wondering why a dominant and playoff-bound team like RSG would stumble against the struggling Codebreakers.

Some even hinted that Coach Brian “Panda” Lim and his boys intentionally threw the game to give their “besties” a chance to reach the playoffs.

In an interview with Spin.ph, Coach Panda shared his side of the story.

He started by apologizing to the fans who were left disappointed with the team’s recent loss.

“I apologize to the fans and the viewers if they were disappointed with the game. As everyone knows, we are on a nine-game winning streak, then all of a sudden we [lost] to Blacklist who is currently at the bottom of the rankings,” said the MPL Season 3 champion coach.

He later emphasized that he is a man of professionalism, who will never think of the idea of intentionally losing games.

“I’ve been a coach for three years and everyone knows that I’m a man of discipline and professionalism, and there’s no way that I will accept the idea that I will throw this game because Blacklist and RSG are 'besties,'” he reflected.

He added: “I just want everyone to know that all the players and coaches in the MPL really show the importance of professionalism, discipline, and the code of conduct in esports.

“Just because the end result or the performance wasn’t satisfying, please don’t assume negative ideas or skip to conclusions.”

Coach Panda also broke down why it would make no sense for them to throw a game.

“Other than that, we really want to win that game against Blacklist International, to help us secure the upper bracket slot,” he said. “We only have one game left against Onic, while the other two teams like TNC still have two games so we are still in this tight spot. So there’s really no sense to give points to Blacklist.”

Coach Panda explains questionable moments from Light and Demonkite

Among the concerns that the community raised wasJonard Cedrix “Demonkite” Caranto’s inability to attain the Turtle against the Codebreakers.

In response, Coach Panda shared his point of view.

“In Game 2, Demonkite was using Lancelot and it was really hard for him to contest the Turtle because Edward’s Uranus was giving him a hard time,” he recounted. “We also had five melee heroes, so fighting against the long range heroes like Beatrix, Valir, Chou Pos 4, Ling, and Uranus, was actually really hard for us.

He further explained saying: “I don’t think that because Demonkite didn’t get the Turtle that he wanted to give points to Blacklist International. It’s more off the team’s call, like, ‘Let’s not contest this because the teamfight situation doesn’t favor us.'”

As for Dylan “Light” Catipon’s Masha that went 1-v-5 against Blacklist?

“You guys need to know that the nature of Masha. once you have 1 or 2 items, you really need to aim the backlines like the Beatrix and in that situation Light was the only one who can really aim the backline because Demonkite was getting zoned by the Uranus.”

He added: “You guys can criticize what you can see, but you can’t really see the mind process or the basis of the player’s in-game decisions.”

By the end of the interview, he wanted to further address some questions from the community, openly welcoming anyone to privately message him.

“If you have any questions regarding the game about Blacklist, just PM me na lang. I’m willing to answer everything. I don’t really care about the comments from bashers or haters ko, but please don’t disrespect or put down the integrity of RSG PH and its players. Thank you," he said.

This wasn’t the first time that RSG was criticized this season for supposedly throwing games as their previous match against Blacklist International saw their jungle Chou being lambasted.

