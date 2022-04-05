Casters to nominate MPL-PH regular season MVP

A NEW rule change in the Mobile Legends pro league will now see the shoutcasting desk taking a big hand in selecting the MPL-PH’s regular season MVP.

With a sizable number of casters in the panel, this season’s MVP selection will involve a lot of number crunching. Each caster will now nominate three players for the most valuable player nod, with three criteria:

1. The nominated player’s team is among the top two in the regular season

2. The nominated player should have been named as an MVP of the week or have “excellent player data.”

3. The nominated player did not commit any serious violation.

Each of the three nominees will be ranked, with the top player receiving 5 points, the next player getting 3 points, and the bottom-ranked player receiving 1 point.

“The player with the highest cumulative points will be declared the Regular Season MVP,” said the MPL-PH in a statement.

The regular season will wrap up this weekend, and the MVP will be announced on April 12.

List of MPL-PH Season 9 regular season weekly MVPs

Previous MVP of the weeks have been, in order: TNC’s Daniel “SDzyz” Chu, RSG PH’s Eman “Emann” Sangco, ECHO PH’s Jankurt Russel “KurtTzy” Matira, Onic PH’s Jaylord “Hatred” Gonzales, Bren Esports’ Vincent “Joy Boy” De Guzman, TNC’s Jomarie “Escalera” Delos Santos, and RSG’s Dylan “Light” Catipon.

