WATCH: ECHO PH delivers highlight after highlight in first two weeks of S9

ECHO PH has certainly lived up to their monicker as the MPL's super team given the way they dispatched their foes. Throughout the first two weeks, the team has always marveled and bedazzled fans with their risky setups, calculated plays, and their strategic prowess.

Watch our video analysis of the seven best plays (so far) of ECHO PH:

Currently standing at the top of the league table, it seems this super team are bound for championship glory. Will their dominance carry on?

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.