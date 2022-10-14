WATCH: How good is VALORANT's Harbor?

RIOT GAMES has often wowed us with their new VALORANT agent releases. Who wouldn't forget the stylish panache that Chamber brings, the Filipino colors of Neon, and the fear that Fade brings into the battlefield?

The latest addition could bring ven more VALO variety as Harbor's waterbending antics could shape the way we play the game. As a controller, he can use waves to dictate the flow of every assault.

Will he be a major contender in the scene?

All thanks to Riot's early access, we get a glimpse of Harbor's overall abilities, so let's check them out and ride the waves.

WATCH: Spin.ph staff tried out Harbor

