Meet Chamber, Valorant's newest, most stylish agent

COMPETITIVE hero shooter Valorant's newest hero has the right mix of flair, flamboyance, and sassiness. Just watch his character reveal trailer:

This is Chamber, a French agent with the posh of a fashion icon. His dapper and suave looks has made him into an instant sensation, with his character reveal video, currently at 38th in YouTube's trending list.

What does Chamber bring to the mix?

On its Twitter page, Valorant revealed a sneak peak of his abilities, including a teleporting skill that allows players to traverse the map with ease, as well as summon weapons made out of pure gold — a nod, most likely, to a certain 007.

Here are his leaked abilities:

Trademark - An ability that allows Chamber to place traps which would detect enemies and slow them.

Headhunter - Chamber switches to his lethal heavy pistol.

Rendezvous - Chamber uses some high-tech Yu-Gi-Oh or Magic: The Gathering-like cards that serve as teleport beacons. He even tosses them to the ground like he's Gambit from X-Men.

Tour de Force - I love the wordplay on this one, replacing "France" with "Force." Similar to headhunter, but instead of the heavy pistol, Chamber unleashes his custom built sniper rifle, which instantly kills an enemy with any direct hit. A lingering field that slows down opponents will appear once Chamber secures a kill with this weapon.

Given his abilities, some would argue that Chamber is already overpowered to begin with. You can find out for yourself on his official release date on November 16, 2021.

