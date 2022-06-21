'Malaking pagkakamali!' Neon makes her shocking debut in Valorant cinematic

RIOT GAMES has added more Pinoy flavor in their cinematics as they made Filipino agent Neon the star of the show alongside Killjoy and Reyna in their latest Valorant episodic short: "Dimension". This is the first time that Neon appeared in the game's animated short films.

The story centers on the three heroines traversing across other dimensions to learn more about radianite.

So how did Neon make her mark in her debut? After a soldier destroys her bioelectric radianite device, Neon decides to go bonkers and surrenders her pistol... only for the soldiers to encounter a shocking surprise as Neon charges towards them, unleashing bolts of electricity.

In the background, the phrase “Malaking pagkakamali” appears.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Riot Games reveals upcoming map, Pearl

Two other agents also got the spotlight. Reyna outplays rival Viper despite her poisonous smokescreen, while Killjoy hacks her way to defend her teammates in their escape.

At the end, the three heroines venture into another dimension, revealing the newest map in the upcoming Valorant patch called Pearl.

Continue reading below ↓

In the upcoming map within the game's multiverse of madness, the Valorant agents treated as heroes, engraved in statues inside an aquatic dome.

Given their latest cinematic, fans have been wondering if a series will be made centered on the Valorant universe, similar to what Riot Games did it with League of Legends’ Arcane.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.