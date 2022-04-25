Meet VALORANT's fear enforcer, Fade

AFTER teasing their upcoming VALORANT agent during the Champions Tour in Reykjavik, Riot Games has officially revealed their final trailer. The Turkish-based agent (who fans have compared to Zyanya “Reyna” Mondragon, thanks to their similar aesthetics) has been fully revealed.

Fade’s trailer revealed her whole gimmick, where she is depicted as a psychological destabilizer with her ability to mentally torture her foes, similar to Batman’s Scarecrow.

Fans who got hooked from her trailer BGM can listen to it on Spotify or YouTube Music.

With her usage of illusions, she was able to slow down Neon, nerf Cypher with a taste of his own medicine, shatter the confidence of Chamber, imprison Brimstone, and weaken Sova’s eyesight.

After showcasing her abilities in front of the VALORANT agents, she eerily intimidated her rivals.

Who is Fade?

Not much is revealed about the Turkish bounty hunter, but according to fandom lore, Fade was recruited as the 12th agent after some misunderstanding with the other agents.

While searching for her missing companion, she immediately started pointing fingers at the VALORANT Protocol, to the point that she began threatening them, forcing the agents to track her down.

Despite the fearful edge she got from her abilities, she was eventually captured and interrogated. In the end, she was recruited by the team.

Abilities

There have been leaks online about her abilities from YouTuber xtr. According to the description, she shows some similarities to the Australian agent Skye, with their ability to intimidate their foes with their scouting presence.

Here are her leaked abilities:

Prowler – Sends a creature that travels in a straight line. Upon reaching an opponent, the target becomes nearsighted.

Seize – With this ability, Fade can trap her foes, as enemies caught within the diameter of her orb will be tethered and deafened.

Haunt – Her scouting tool, which allows Fade to mark her foes and reveal their trail.

Nightfall – Her ultimate ability, where enemies caught by her dark mist will be deafened and damaged.

More information about her abilities will be released soon as Spin.ph is given early access to her gameplay.

