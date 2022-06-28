TNC Pro Team says, ‘Thank you, Benthings’... for merienda

USUALLY, WHEN a team releases a player during the MPL offseason, they accompany it with a dramatic ‘thank you’ social card.

So far in the lull between Season 9 and Season 10, we’ve seen 'THANK YOU, [name of player]' announcements from Bren Esports, ECHO PH, and Onic PH.

Today, June 28, TNC Pro Team made an announcement of their own regarding team captain Ben Seloe “Benthings” Maglaque.

TNC thanks Benthings

“THANK YOU, TNC Benthings!” said the MPL-PH team on Facebook. “We truly had a wonderful run last season. It's hard to say thanks to a person who deserves more than just mere words. Nevertheless, thank you for sharing your talent with us. Thank you for helping ML Players out there through ‘Bentips’ on TikTok. We laughed and have cried together. Thank you for always being there for your teammates.”

Then, at the end, they added the kicker: “And most importantly, thank you lang talaga for cooking our meryenda earlier. Sarap eh. Hehez.”

With their hilarious graphic and caption, the admins running the TNC Pro Team social media page have proven to be pros of their own, humorously aping the style of important offseason announcements. And judging by some of the comments on their post, they succeeded all too well, with some fans expressing their dismay that Benthings had been “released” by the team.

On his own Facebook page, the soon-to-be-married Benthings had his own reply to his org, which placed third in the recently concluded MPL-PH Season 9.

“You’re welcome,” he wrote.

Of course, he had a dramatic social card of his own.

Well played, TNC Pro Team.

