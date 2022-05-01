After playoffs defeat, Benthings proposes to GF of 8 years

TALK ABOUT a silver lining.

After TNC Pro Team failed to make headway in their lower bracket campaign, falling to Omega Esports, 3-0, Ben Seloe “Benthings” Maglaque proposed to his longtime girlfriend Dayen Bello.

Bello was in the crowd at the SMX Convention Center, holding up a sign on her mobile phone that said, “Benthings, no need mag-propose, manalo lang!”

And if fate did not give Benthings one, at least he was able to follow through on the other.

How girlfriend of Benthings supported him throughout his pro career

During an interview with Mara Aquino during the lengthy technical pause that plagued the TNC-Omega matchup, Bello told the MPL-PH host, “Sobrang humble talaga [ni Benthings], and sobrang bait talaga niya.”

“Dati, hindi talaga ako support sa kanya,” she admitted. “Nagtatrabaho ako, at siya, naglalaro, ganun po. Bale, sabi niya sa akin, ‘Papatunayan ko sa yo.’ Hanggang sa nakarating na siya [rito] ngayon.”

Benthings may not have gotten the MPL-PH ring, but this will definitely be one of the happiest moments of his life. Congratulations to the TNC pro!

