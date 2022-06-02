LORD MALIKK and Bren officially part ways

DESPITE the improvements he underwent in the most recent season of MPL, Mujahid “Lord Malikk” Malik has officially parted ways with Bren Esports.

The announcement was made on the team’s official Facebook page. The organization thanked him and forecasted that a brighter future awaits the young prodigy.

In his personal Facebook page, Malikk expressed his gratitude for the experience he acquired with the organization.

“Thank you sa experience worth it lahat kase marami pako matututunan dahil dito, still good run laban!” he said.

After the announcement, Malikk posted on his personal Facebook page: "LFT"

How Malikk fared with Bren Esports

In his debut match in Season 8, Malikk played the gold lane role, moving Carlito “Ribo” Ribo Jr. to the support role. While he wasn’t the best performer, he managed to synergize well with the team, giving Bren their very first win in Season 8.

Yet despite a solid debut, Malikk did not see much action for the rest of the season.

In Season 9, Bren decided to utilize the amateur prospects that they acquired from ArkAngel, relegating Malikk to a secondary unit that would only occasionally be fielded.

Instead of portraying the gold lane role, Malikk shifted to a jungle role, which he admitted was a massive transition.

Yet despite the early blushes, he managed to make his mark with his new role, as seen in a match against Omega as Malikk demolished the MSC champs with his Aulus pick.

But his overall efforts in Season 9 weren't enough as Malikk and the rest of Bren Esports failed to make the playoffs in Season 9.

