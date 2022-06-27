MPL legends, champions Killuash and Rafflesia depart ECHO PH

TWO MEMBERS from ECHO PH’s roster, who have been there since the squad's Aura PH days, have now departed the team.

Gone are two MPL legends and champions, Ashley Marco “Killuash” Cruz and Christian “Rafflesia” Fajura, as announced in ECHO PH’s official Facebook page.

According to their post: “Wala talagang forever. Thank you, Killuash and Rafflesia! ECHO won’t be the same without you. You brighten up every room with your aura and the memories we had with you are definitely for keeps. We wish you luck in your future endeavors!”

Continue reading below ↓

Despite their longstanding status in the scene, both Rafflesia and Killuash weren’t fielded in any of ECHO PH’s Season 9 matches. Rafflesia was primarily relegated to a marketing and content role given the popularity of Mang Kepweng’s predictions.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Their departure signals the end of the original Onic vs. Sunsparks rivalry from Seasons 4 and 5, as the main players from Sunsparks’ roster during that period are no longer part of the Orcas.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Rafflesia and Killuash of ECHO PH, a retrospective

Both Killuash and Rafflesia have always been renowned for their sudden entrances in teamfights. The former is known for farming his lane and securing key items before joining skirmishes, while the latter is known for his initiation setups, earning the nickname “The Intersection.”

This was highlighted during their Season 5 championship run as well as their performances with Aura PH in the following seasons.

But even before their Season 5 run, the two of them have made Mobile Legends headlines. Back in Season 3, it was Killuash who became an important factor in ArkAngel's campaign to defy everyone’s expectations and secure an MPL trophy.

Continue reading below ↓

This led to his team representing the Philippines in the MSC 2019 held in Manila. ArkAngel finished third in the event.

The following season, it was Rafflesia’s turn to take his talents to the next level as he brought Sunsparks from mid-tier team to championship contender, outlasting Onic PH in one of the best finals in MPL-PH history.

Then his team went to the very first M-series World Championship event, only for Sunsparks to finish with a 5th-6th place outing.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.