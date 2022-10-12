The Queen reigns supreme as OhMyV33nus bags S10 regular season MVP

AT LAST, it has finally happened.

Since her debut in Season 4, the MVP award has always eluded Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna.

But in Season 10, she has finally bagged her first individual trophy as the MPL-PH officially gave V33nus the MVP nod.

On their Facebook announcement, the MPL-PH highlighted her stats, ranking first in total assists (327), first in assists per game (9.62), and first in kill participation (80 percent).

In her personal Facebook page, V33nus dedicated her award to the fans, family, and her partner Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario.

"I never expected na magiging #MV33P tayo after being in the tank/support role ever since I joined the league! Salamat sa community for welcoming a barbie tank~ and for appreciating the shotcalls made inside the game. This is for the fans, Wise Gaming and of course, to my family!"

It's been a long overdue trophy for OhMyV33nus.

Since Season 4, OhMyV33nus has been considered to be the most influential player in her teams. In her rookie season, her shotcalling and leadership brought Onic PH to a surprise finals appearance.

Then, when she switched to Blacklist International, V33nus changed the dynamic of the team. If Edward "Edward" Jay Dapadap was viewed as a promising player in the previous season, the arrival of V33nus turned him into a championship piece and an MVP winner.

Even Salic "Hadji" Imam experienced a resurgence under the Queen as the KDA machine managed to synergize well with V33nus to form a lethal support duo. Hadji even became an MVP winner in his own right and one of the most flexible players under V33nus.

Then there's the M3 MVP, Kiel "Oheb" Soriano, who often benefited from V33nus' support duties.

In fact, when V33nus and Danerie "Wise" del Rosario sat out the entire Season 9, V33nus' absence was clearly felt as the three MVPs struggled to gain a footing.

And when the V33wise duo returned in Season 10? The Codebreakers experienced a resurgence, brought back Blacklist's winning ways, and secured the top seed... the perfect narrative to accompany her MVP accolade.

