Hadji, Oheb keep Blacklist at a winning clip

IT WAS THE battle between two of the most historic franchises in MPL history with these two fallen champions hoping to reclaim their lost glory.

The return of the V33Wise tandem is Blacklist International’s glimmer of hope while the arrival of Kyle “KyleTzy” Sayson and Rowgien “Owgwen” Unigo and the resurgence of Jomari “Jowm” Pingol have given Bren a fighting chance in Season 10.

But ultimately, it was the Codebreakers who dominated the matchup with a 2-0 sweep.

Bren Esports’ promising clashes fades out

It was the same old story for Blacklist International in Game 1. While initially taken by surprise, Blacklist dissected their foes and prepared their counters.

Edward “Edward” Jay Dapadap was punished at the early stages of the game, but the Codebreakers decided to leave him alone and generate space for Kiel “Oheb” Soriano.

There were nervy moments, from Jowm’s surprise entrances and Owgwen’s hook shots, but they had Salic “Hadji” Imam to slow them down.

In fact, Hadji spelled the difference especially at the latter stages of the game, during the Lord fight. He was able to limit the escape options from the Hive with his crowd control and deliver the burst damage, leading to Blacklist’s Game 1 win.

Too much pressure for Bren

If Game 1 saw Bren with some potential to bounce back, Game 2 was a systematic one-sided stomp. The long-range barrage from Hadji and Oheb was too much for Bren to handle even at the early stages.

Given the barrage that they brought, Owgwen’s Diggie couldn’t find any room to make any impact.

Then Edward’s Uranus served as a backstabbing threat.

Bren tried to salvage the game with a stalwart defense but their efforts were in vain as Blacklist secured a dominant 2-0 sweep.

Thus far in Season 10, Blacklist remains undefeated.

