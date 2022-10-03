Blacklist International secures top seed as Royal Duo destroys ECHO PH

THE FINAL match of Season 10 was filled with high stakes, with two teams desperate to secure the top seed for the playoffs.

Prior to the match, ECHO PH had 27 points, while Blacklist International trailed slightly at 26. For Blacklist to secure the number one seed, they needed to sweep the Orcas. And that’s exactly what happened as Blacklist cruised past their rivals, 2-0. The Codebreakers now have 29 points.

Blacklist’s UBE is too much for ECHO PH

The Codebreakers revealed two signature heroes off the bat. ECHO PH had no answer for their Estes and Barats.

With Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario’s tanky hero and Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna healing him, the entire game was dominated by Blacklist. Wise would constantly charge towards the jungle, stealing the buffs from Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno.

There was no stopping the Royal Duo — not the itemization from Sanford “Sanford” Vinuya nor the cable plays from KarlTzy to destroy the backlines. With a dominant display that led to a 1-0 Blacklist win, ECHO tried to switch their gameplan with a more damage-centric, in-your-face lineup, featuring Esmeralda and Karrie.

Meanwhile, Blacklist stuck with the Estes and Barats combo.

While the draft looked a like a solid response against the dreaded Blacklist duo, the results remained the same.

Sanford “Sanford” Vinuya and Tristan “Yawi” Cabrera tried their best to charge towards OhMyV33nus, but Salic “Hadji” Imam made their lives difficult.

And with V33nus staying alive, the sustain was too much for the Orcas. Not even Frederic Benedict “Bennyqt” Gonzales’ anti-sustain assaults could do anything. To make matters worse, Kiel “Oheb” Soriano snowballed well and Blacklist delivered the finishing touches to sweep their foes.

