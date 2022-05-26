Team Secret secures VCT Challengers APAC spot with SBE sweep

TEAM Secret officially qualified for a slot at the APAC Stage 2 of the VCT, exorcising their old ghosts in South Built Esports, who had famously eliminated Team Secret in Stage 1 of the Philippine VCT.

Team Secret would not make the same mistake twice after a convincing sweep of SBE in two maps.

The first map of the series went to Bind, South Built Esports’ map pick. Team Secret was just an impregnable fortress in their defensive side. Kevin "Dispenser" Te was at the rock of the defense holding strong against SBE’s attack with his Cypher. Meanwhile, Jayvee "DubsteP" Paguirigan’s Yoru was a chaotic force against SBE that kept them guessing.

But the highlight of the map was Jessie "JessieVash" Cuyco’s knife duel win against Frederico "PapiChulo" Evangelista.

Team Secret dismantles South Built Esports in two maps

After a comfortable defending half, Team Secret easily took the map with a 13-4 scoreline.

Secret chose Haven as their second map of the series. Riley "Witz" Go came in as a sub for Jeremy "Jremy" Cabrera to play the Jett for Secret, while SBE tried to change things up and went for the Neon for Azis "azys" Nandang. However, Secret were more than ready for their fast tempo rounds.

The team showed that they were a well-oiled machine, with each player racking up double-digits in kills, and the rounds easily going Secret’s way. It was deja vu for Secret with yet another 13-4 scoreline in the second map.

With JessieVash’s impressive 35 kill stat line, Team Secret looked comfortable in their dismantling of South Built Esports.

Two more slots are up for grabs for the Philippines in Stage 2 for the APAC challengers. The action continues until May 29.

