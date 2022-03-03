Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Esports

    South Built Esports, NAOS, Action PH to rep country in VCT APAC, vie for P2.6M prize pool

    by from the wires
    4 hours ago
    THE FIRST regional Playoffs for VCT APAC 2022 is here.

    The VCT APAC Challengers Stage 1 Playoffs brings together 20 of the best teams in the APAC region to compete for a chance to represent the region at VCT’s first global event of the year, Masters 1 Iceland, in April.

    Don’t miss out on the action as these teams bring their skills and unique gameplay to a nail biting tournament!

    Qualified teams for VCT APAC

    The following 20 teams have proven their skills and successfully fought through their local qualifiers to compete in playoffs. These teams’ local performances in the various national Challengers events have seeded them into playoffs and determine their starting point in this event.

    Thailand: XERXIA, Made in Thailand, FULL SENSE

    Philippines: South Built Esports, NAOS Esports, Action PH

    Indonesia: BOOM Esports, BOY WITH LOVE, ONIC Esports

    Vietnam: CERBERUS Esports, Fancy United Esports, Team Big BAAM

    Singapore/Malaysia: Paper Rex, Bleed eSports,NN

    Taiwan/Hong Kong: Oblivion Force Griffin E-Sports

    South Asia: Velocity Gaming, Global Esports

    Oceania: Bonkers

    VCT APAC tournament formats and dates

    The Challenger Stage 1 playoffs are structured with three stages of competition. Apart from fighting for one of 2 seats in Masters 1, teams will also be competing for a prize pool of $50,000, or around P2.6 million.

    VCT Challengers Stage 1 - APAC Finals Playins:

    • Date: March 10 to 13
    • Format: Eight teams will play in GSL format. Four successful teams will proceed to the next stage.

    VCT Challengers Stage 1 - APAC Finals Groups:

    • Date: March 16 to 21
    • Format: Sixteen teams will play in GSL format. Eight successful teams will proceed to the knockout stage.

    VCT Challengers Stage 1 - APAC Finals Knockouts:

    • Date: March 24 to 27
    • Format: Eight teams will go through a series of double elimination brackets. The final two teams will be invited to Masters 1 in Iceland.

    How to watch the VCT APAC

    Playoffs broadcasts will run from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Philippine fans can stream them on VeraEsports, Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook.

