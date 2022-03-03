South Built Esports, NAOS, Action PH to rep country in VCT APAC, vie for P2.6M prize pool

THE FIRST regional Playoffs for VCT APAC 2022 is here.

The VCT APAC Challengers Stage 1 Playoffs brings together 20 of the best teams in the APAC region to compete for a chance to represent the region at VCT’s first global event of the year, Masters 1 Iceland, in April.

Don’t miss out on the action as these teams bring their skills and unique gameplay to a nail biting tournament!

Qualified teams for VCT APAC

The following 20 teams have proven their skills and successfully fought through their local qualifiers to compete in playoffs. These teams’ local performances in the various national Challengers events have seeded them into playoffs and determine their starting point in this event.





Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Thailand: XERXIA, Made in Thailand, FULL SENSE

Philippines: South Built Esports, NAOS Esports, Action PH

Indonesia: BOOM Esports, BOY WITH LOVE, ONIC Esports

Vietnam: CERBERUS Esports, Fancy United Esports, Team Big BAAM

Singapore/Malaysia: Paper Rex, Bleed eSports,NN

Taiwan/Hong Kong: Oblivion Force Griffin E-Sports

South Asia: Velocity Gaming, Global Esports

Oceania: Bonkers

VCT APAC tournament formats and dates

The Challenger Stage 1 playoffs are structured with three stages of competition. Apart from fighting for one of 2 seats in Masters 1, teams will also be competing for a prize pool of $50,000, or around P2.6 million.





Continue reading below ↓

VCT Challengers Stage 1 - APAC Finals Playins:

Date: March 10 to 13

Format: Eight teams will play in GSL format. Four successful teams will proceed to the next stage.

VCT Challengers Stage 1 - APAC Finals Groups:

Date: March 16 to 21

Format: Sixteen teams will play in GSL format. Eight successful teams will proceed to the knockout stage.

VCT Challengers Stage 1 - APAC Finals Knockouts:

Date: March 24 to 27

Format: Eight teams will go through a series of double elimination brackets. The final two teams will be invited to Masters 1 in Iceland.

How to watch the VCT APAC

Playoffs broadcasts will run from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Philippine fans can stream them on VeraEsports, Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.