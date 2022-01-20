With almost two decades in esports, age is just a number for JessieVash

JESSIE CRISTY "JessieVash" Cuyco is no spring chicken, especially in the world of esports, but that doesn’t change the fact that he’s considered to be one of the greatest pros the Philippine esports scene has ever seen.

From his humble beginnings as a kid in the boondocks of Rizal who hung around in computer shops, to achieving the greatest feat a Filipino FPS team has ever attained inValorant with international organization Team Secret, JessieVash has had one hell of a journey.

At 31 years old, many esports pros would have considered retirement years ago, but not JessieVash. Gaming has always been a way for him to sustain himself, even when he was a kid playing for pocket change against other players.

His first shot in the pros was in Dota 1 with Mineski in the early part of the 2000s and it was there he started making a name for himself.

Continue reading below ↓

While one of the NBA greats in Michael Jordan played baseball for a bit before returning to basketball, JessieVash competed at the highest level in a variety of different games.

From his eventual jump to Dota 2, to his High Noon plays as Overwatch's McCree — oops, we meant Cole Cassidy — to even coaching a Mobile Legends team with GeekFam, JessieVash is now a Sova line-up extraordinaire in Valorant for Team Secret.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Age isn't really an issue for JessieVash

In a Spin.ph Zoom In episode, JessieVash told us that his experience in other games doesn’t really mean too much when he switches over and his age is never really an issue in competing.

“For me, age doesn’t really matter talaga sa game. Sa skills talaga. Depende siguro sa game. Kung 10 years ka na in one game. Doon na mababawasan yung skills mo. Doon na yung tumatanda ka na," he said.

Continue reading below ↓

‘Sa Valorant back to zero ang mentality ko. [Parang] Year 1 ng esports career ko. Rookie. Yun grind ko, it's the same as it was back when I started off in esports [with Dota]. It was 10-15 hours a day before... ganun ulit ako ngayon."

JessieVash still definitely thinks he’s a beast in gaming.

‘Tapat mo ako sa 20 years old or 15 years old na player, ako bahala doon at kaya ko sabayan sa grind at sa game," he said.

It was this mindset that helped JessieVash turn into one of PH esports' true GOATs. And with a new Valorant season coming up, we can't wait to see what the JessieVash's third decade in esports will bring.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.