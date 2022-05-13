SBE's PapiChulo on competitive VALORANT: 'PH meta is chaotic'

IT'S ALWAYS the same narrative for South Built Esports.

No one expected to see them sweep the heavily favored Team Secret in the Mineski VxV 2021 Finals. And while some were doubtful about their chances in the VCT 2022: Philippine Stage 1 Challengers, the Laguna-based squad grinded their way from the lower bracket en route to a first place finish.

Eventually, they managed to prove to everyone that they should never be overlooked, with a respectable 7th-8th place finish in the VCT 2022: APAC Stage 1 Challengers.

Throughout their journey from the local scene all the way to the international stage, the team garnered a lot of insights, which Deko “PapiChulo” Evangelista talked about to Spin.ph.

PapiChulo gives his thoughts on the competive Valo scene

Spin.ph: How was your overall experience at the recent APAC challengers?

PapiChulo: The overall experience at the recent APAC challengers was smooth and quite nice. [But] our run was shaky, and it helps us to learn and know our mistakes and be more prepared for the next VCT Qualifier.

Spin.ph: Thoughts on Paper Rex and Xerxia qualifying?

PapiChulo: There’s no doubt that they would qualify because, [first of all], they are the favorites.

Spin.ph: How do you think the APAC reps will do in Masters?

PapiChulo: I think they will do good because Valorant is a new game and everyone is still starting out and testing different kinds of playstyle. In terms of fire power, I think they can match the other regions simply because Asia kind of focuses on raw aim and likes to take aim duels.

Spin.ph: Who do you think will win in Masters?

PapiChulo: I think DRX from Korea has a big chance to win Masters because of their playstyle and their approach in the game.

Spin.ph: Who are the players worth watching out for in Masters in Reykjavík? Why?

PapiChulo: For me, it’s the guys from PRX Jing and f0rsaken because of their aggressiveness. Also, Yay from Optic Gaming because of his positioning and timing.

Spin.ph: Do you have any memorable moments and anecdotes from APAC?

PapiChulo: I think the most memorable moment that I remember from APAC is the pistol round rollback when we faced Boom Esports in the third map.

Spin.ph: What are your goals as a team moving forward?

PapiChulo: Our goal as a team is to win the next qualifier and compete in Europe.

Spin.ph: What do you think are areas you need to improve on as a team? And on the other hand, which aspects of the team you are proud of after APAC?

PapiChulo: I think what we need to improve as a team is, sometimes, we become static so we need to gather ideas and improve our game. I’m proud of my team even though we only qualified in the playoffs and we lost, I think it’s still a good run because it’s our first time qualifying in the PH Qualifiers.

Spin.ph: Which team made an impression for you at APAC?

PapiChulo: PRX, simply because of the aggressive playstyle.

Spin.ph: How is the meta in the Philippines different from APAC as well as the world in terms of VALORANT?

PapiChulo: I think there is no big difference because teams in PH watch EU and NA teams and how they play. The only difference is that in the PH, it’s more chaotic.

Spin.ph: The Philippines is constantly getting bigger in VALORANT. Which teams and players are you looking forward to competing against in the future?

PapiChulo: I think there are no players I’m looking forward to facing, but the teams? NAOS, Secret, Oasis, and Bren.

Spin.ph: Being an older team, what was your mentality in competing with younger squads?

PapiChulo: I don’t think that we’re an older team because we just entered Valorant one year ago. I think our mentality is not giving up and, in every problem, we have a solution or we can make a solution to the problem. We were champions back when we were playing CSGO so we still have the champion mentality.

Spin.ph: What is the secret to Pro’s longevity as a player? Mentality?

PapiChulo: The secret to Pro’s longevity as a player is his willingness to play the game and passion. In terms of mentality, Mamba mentality.

Spin.ph: What’s next for SBE?

PapiChulo: To compete in the masters.

