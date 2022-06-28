Posts from Onic PH, its remaining players kick rumors into overdrive

THERE HAVE been many questions surrounding the future of Onic PH ever since the successive departure of key members of their roster.

The team itself has added fuel to the fire via a McDonalds meme posted on social media.

Players who remain in the organization have frantically posted on their social media pages, saying that they’re desperately looking for a team, while also hinting that organization might cease to exist.

Team captain and shotcaller, Allen Jedric “Baloyskie” Baloy, had this to say on his Facebook account: “Please ampunin niyo kami kahit hiwa-hiwalay na. Huwag lang mawalan ng trabaho.”

He also claimed that he had been given an offer from an Indonesian org.

His Twitter feed featured more pleas, as he was apparently looking for a new organization.

Meanwhile, EXP laner Nowee “Ryota” Macasa posted on his Facebook account, saying: “LFT PO SERIOUS KAHIT RESERVED LANG.”

Gerald “Dlarskie” Trinchera hinted that he could be out of the team.

And just like before, Karl Mico “Micophobia” Quitlong, who also departed the team, asked an eerie question of his followers.

As to why the players are currently in a frenzy? According to an internal source, July 8 is the deadline for teams to finalize their roster for the upcoming season.

Z4pnu, Zico expressed desire to acquire Onic PH players

Coaches from outside the organization have also weighed in.

On Facebook, Billy “Z4pnu” Alfonso wrote, “Yung mga players ba ng Onic wala ng contract? Welcome kayo dito with good salary.”

Then there’s Team Flash’s John Michael “Zico” Dizon, who admitted that he wanted to acquire a player from Onic PH.

Zico was once part of the team back in Season 4.

Spin.ph has reached out to representatives from Onic Philippines and Onic Indonesia to comment on the rumors.

