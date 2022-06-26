Onic PH confirms: 'The Future' Kairi now out of team

THE exodus continues as another crucial member from Onic PH's M3 roster will be leaving the organization.

Gone is the man dubbed as "The Future" as Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol will be taking his talents elsewhere. The announcement was made on Onic PH's social media pages.

In their post, they said: "It's been quite a run, but all good things must come to an end. Thank you, Kairi [,] for taking on this adventure with us. We will miss this heartthrob—our bunso, aka The Future. The ONIC fam will miss you! Always keep that ONIC heart of yours burning."

Are Kairi and Coach Yeb headed towards Onic Indonesia?

An earlier report from Hyprgame revealed that Kairi and Coach Paul Denver "Yeb" Miranda might be setting their sights on Onic Indonesia.

Kairi's arrival to Onic IND could allow some flexibility in their jungler ranks as both he and Gilang "SANZ" have varying playstyles in that position.

While Kairi is more of the flashy, highlight-reel jungler, SANZ is more of the objective-based jungler, similar to Blacklist's Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario.

Besides their varying playstyles in their position, Onic could also go a different route where SANZ will be the midlaner while Kairi becomes the jungler. SANZ managed to prove his value as a midlaner during the SEA Games as his positioning was on-point especially with his Xavier.

Meanwhile, Coach Yeb could provide the team the mental edge that they desperately need since the M3 World Championship.

When Onic PH suffered a group stage loss from Onic Indonesia, it was Coach Yeb who rallied his team to their victory, while their Indonesian rivals stumbled at the latter stages.

Then, it was through his leadership that gave the Filipino Hedgehogs a 4th place finish in MPL-PH Season 9.

