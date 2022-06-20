Coach Yeb departs Onic Philippines

AFTER MONTHS of speculations, which included some cryptic Tiktok and Facebook story posts, it is now official.

Coach Paul Denver "Yeb" Miranda is no longer a part of Onic PH, with the team officially announcing his departure on social media.

In their Facebook statement, it said: "He is more than a coach. He served as the backbone of our strength, he served as the foundation to the team and he brought out the fire and passion of our players.

"We would to thank Paul Denver 'Coach Yebmaester' for his time with Onic. We will make sure to bring and uphold all the lessons and advices you have brought to us. More importantly, Coach Yeb has taught us not only to have fun but having fun as a family.

"Thank you for teaching us that no matter what happens, we are a family here at Onic no matter where we go. May you still live on with all the love and memories that we have formed not just as a coach, but also as a family."

Where will Coach Yeb end up?

After securing a runner-up finish in the M3 World Championship, expectations were high for Onic PH to capitalize on a V33Wise-less Blacklist International in Season 9.

Unfortunately, they only ended up finishing fourth in Season 9.

Why did the once dominant Onic PH underperformed with Coach Yeb? Some pointed to the MLBB's meta changes, or the steady improvements from their rivals.

However, other possibilities that were discreetly hinted at within the industry. Blacklist's Coach Kristoffer "BON CHAN" Ricaplaza mentioned in his vlog that something was happening inside the bootcamp.

Then, there's Paul Ian "Beemo" Sergio, who went live on Eat Bulaga and revealed a shocking revelation regarding the team's M3 winnings.

As these rumors and hints resurfaced, there was a screenshot during the MSC that revealed that Coach Yeb was in the backstage with Onic Indonesia. Will this be his new team?





During the Filipino MSC broadcast, Coach Yeb denied these speculations, stating that the person in the backstage is a lookalike.

