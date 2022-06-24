Splintering of Onic PH continues with departure of Micophobia

THE PIECES from Onic PH's M3 World Championship squad are slowly drifting apart as another member has departed the squad.

The Filipino Hedgehogs announced via Facebook that Karl Mico "Micophobia" Tarala Quitlong will no longer be a part of the organization.

In their post they said, "More than just a player, he was also everyone's happy pill.

Continue reading below ↓

"We would like to thank Mico 'Micophobia' Quitlong for his time spent in ONIC Philippines. Your iconic tank plays will always be remembered by many! "We'll surely miss your jokes, funny TikToks, and memes! Thank you for putting in extra effort just to keep everyone happy and in good vibes, Mico! Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"Best of luck on your journey, keep that ONIC heart of yours burning."

This announcement follows the departure of head coach Denver "Yeb" Miranda last week.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Departure of Micophobia begs the question: What's happening at Onic PH?

Prior to their announcement, Onic PH posted a cryptic message on their Facebook account that the team might cease to exist.

Continue reading below ↓

"Mamimiss namin kayo," said the post.

Micophobia commented on the post: "Salamat sa inyong lahat." Then he tweeted: "Ready na ba malungkot ang lahat bukas?"... perhaps already hinting at his departure from the team.

Then a YouTube short from Setsuna "Akosi Dogie" Ignacio revealed that Micophobia might suit up with Nexplay EVOS.

Continue reading below ↓

More hints about the state of the organization have been dropped in Kristoffer "BON CHAN" Ricaplaza' vlog and Paul Ian "Beemo" Sergio's Eat Bulaga appearance.

Majority of their players also posted "LFT" (Looking for team) on their Twitter accounts after their Season 9 campaign.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.