Last Hedgehog standing Ryota still proud of former Onic PH teammates

COMING INTO Season 10, only Nowee “Ryota” Cabailo remained with Onic PH.

One by one, the Filipino Hedgehogs that went all the way to the M3 finals departed the team. Some, like Allen Jedric “Baloyskie” Baloy and Gerald “Dlarskie” Trinchera, took their talents abroad. Others, like Karl Mico “Micophobia” Quitlong, were given new starts in competing teams.

Cabailo is the sole veteran in a new-look Onic, featuring Frince "Frinceee" Miguel Ramirez, Kenneth "Netskie" Barro, Stephen "Sensui" Castillo, Jefferdson "Kekedot" Mogol, Ralph "Rapidoot" Adrales, Landher "Der" San Gabriel, and Edgar "ChooxTv" Dumali.

For Ryota, seeing his former teammates who shared a deep bond with him leave him was a saddening experience.

“Noong una, syempre malungkot kase matagal ko na silang nakasama and expect ko sila na makakasama ko sa S10. Kapag nag-expect ka kase sobrang magiging malungkot, yun yung na-feel ko,” he told the press during the second day of the MPL-PH's Season 10.

Continue reading below ↓

And while it was a heartbreaker to see them leave, he was also proud to see them shine elsewhere.

“Syempre nagkahiwa-hiwalay kami, sa akin malungkot, pero habang nakahanap sila ng team, masaya ako para sa kanila kase nakakahanap sila ng team tapos mas tuloy-tuloy yung pangarap nila. Makapag-champion na sila masaya ako.”

Video

Ryota added: “Yung unang naging MVP sina Hate, Mico, Baloy, syempre proud kami sa kanila kase hindi naman naiwan yung pinagsamahan namin. Sobrang close namin sa isa’t isa eh. Kapag may naka-achieve sa kanila, sobrang proud ako, masaya ako sa kanila."

Former assistant coach turned head coach Mark “Bluffzy” Reyes also shared the same sentiments.

“Sobrang proud ako sa kanila kase sa kabila ng nangyari na problema, tingin ko nasa mabuting kalagayan silang lahat and yung mga tao na yan sina Baloy, Mico, Coach Yeb [Denver Miranda], ang babait nila. Hindi ka nila ita-trato na assistant coach ka lang naman e," said Reyes. “Kung baga equal po sila, talagang family yung turingan namin sa lahat.”

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Ryota and Bluffzy make predictions for MPL-Indonesia

With the majority of players from Onic PH taking their talents to Indonesia, both Ryota and Bluffzy are cheering their teammates on. In fact, they wanted an Onic Esports vs. EVOS Legends finals, pitting former Onic PH stalwarts Kairi “Kairi” Rayosdelsol and Gerald “Dlar” Trinchera.

“Ang gusto kong magtapat sa finals is Onic Indo vs. EVOS Legends. Kilalang-kilala ko si Kairi na sobrang gigil siya mag-champion and deserve naman niya tapos kay Dlar, since nakailang season na siyang first runner up, gusto niyang mag-champion. Gusto niyang patunayan yung sarili niya," said Ryota.

Bluffzy added: “Same thought. Onic ID vs, EVOS. Kase si Kairi yung competitiveness niya sobrang taas and si Dlar naman din po. Sila din yung hindi talaga titigil hangga’t makuha nila yung pangarap nila.”

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.