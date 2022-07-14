Mico, up-and-coming prospects join Nexplay EVOS in S10 campaign

IF LAST season saw Nexplay EVOS with an amateur ensemble featuring players from AP Esports, the latest edition of the team would reveal that the squad is snapping up players from their in-house academy.

With long-time Nexplay propects James “Jeymz” Gloria (who last played for the team in Season 8), Lance "LanceCy" Cunanan, and Ken Louie "Kzen" Pile finally reaching the main stage, it was time for the Roaring Tigers to move forward.

The team retained Mariusz “Donut” Tan and Emanuel “Elpizo” Candelaria, who were rookies last season.

Meanwhile, veterans Setsuna “Akosi Dogie” Ignacio, John Paul “H2wo” Salonga, Jeniel “YellyHaze” Bata-anon, and Renejay “RENEJAY” Barcarse also remain to lead the youngsters to the next stage.

But besides the mixture of young and veteran players, the Roaring Tigers likewise made a major acquisition as they signed up Karl Mico “Micophobia” Quitlong, formerly of Onic PH. His mastery of the tank role could benefit the team.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Will rebuilding phase of Nexplay EVOS work?

Back in Season 9, Nexplay opted to re-energize their roster with young, driven talent as the trio of Michael “MP The King” Endino, Rainiel Jhim “URESHII” Logronio, and Kenneth “CADENZA” Castro as the team was led by coach John Michael “Zico” Dizon.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

While there was a lot of promise with their lineup after their performances in the Sibol qualifiers, they ended up having shaky performances at the latter stages of Season 9.

Now Nexplay’s current roster is filled with another set of aspiring MPL hopefuls, and it would be interesting to see if their new experiment will work wonders.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.